Backstage News On SmackDown Being A ‘Mess’, Vince McMahon’s Late Arrival

WWE announced the matches for this week’s SmackDown very late and latest report suggests that it had to do with the chaos that ensued backstage.

According to reports from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Vince McMahon had not arrived in the Amway Center until the early afternoon and nobody was aware what was going to happen until then:

“We got one report that SmackDown was a mess as the show was still being worked on a few hours ago.”

Though this isn’t the first time such situation has occurred and the update suggests that a situation where nobody knows what’s going to happen until Mr McMahon arrived is considered ‘nothing new’.

We have also heard stories of the Boss tearing down written scripts for a show hours before it aired and more than once reports of officials still working on the ending of an episode when the show was already on air have come out.

For those who don’t know, WWE had not announced any matches for SmackDown in advance this week. The company only confirmed the lineup for the episode 10 minutes before it went on air, making it a topic of discussion among the fans.