Backstage News On The Ending Of This Week’s Raw

The ending of this week’s episode of Raw confused a lot of people with many wondering if the company ran out of time during the broadcast but latest reports suggest that this wasn’t the case.
The Hell In A Cell go home edition of the show saw Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton continue the build for their upcoming championship match in the final segment of the show.
Orton had locked himself inside the Hell In A Cell structure and he was cutting a promo on McIntyre when the WWE champion came out and tried to gain access to the cell.
Drew finally got inside the cage after using a pair of bolt cutters to cut the lock of the cage door and the show ended just before the former NXT champion could attack the Viper.
A lot of people wondered if this ending was a case of WWE running out of time for their broadcast and if they had planned a brawl between the two to hype their upcoming bout but it wasn’t the case.
According to reports from PWInsider, the segment went as planned. It wasn’t a case of the company running out of time and the ending took place exactly as approved by Vince McMahon.
The two stars will now face each other in a Hell In A Cell match at the PPV this Sunday and it would be interesting to see who comes out victorious in this bout.