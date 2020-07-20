Backstage News On The Finish To Asuka vs. Sasha Banks At Extreme Rules

Vince McMahon reportedly changed the finish to the Raw Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Sasha Banks at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules on Sunday.

The original plan for the match had Asuka defeating Banks to retain the title. However, Vince McMahon made a late call and changed the finish at the last minute, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

There was no reason given for why Vince made the change.

Banks vs. Asuka ended in controversy as the referee took errant green mist from Asuka, blinding him while Bayley counted the pin for Banks. Bayley then intimidated the timekeeper into ringing the bell to end the match. Banks’ theme music then played as Bayley presented her with the Raw Women’s Championship.

Banks and Bayley later promised to explain what happened during tonight’s Raw on the USA Network, where they will also celebrate their wins at Extreme Rules. Below is post-PPV footage of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions making their escape with the gold:

It should be noted that WWE still lists Asuka as the Raw Women’s Champion.

Banks tweeted after Extreme Rules and commented on how The Golden Role Models are taking over.

“Officially taking over the whole company! Jajajajjajajajajajajajjajajajajajja #2beltzbanks #ExtremeRule,” she wrote.