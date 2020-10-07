Backstage News On The Future Of WWE Tag Team

WWE has been teasing the break up for the team of Andrade and Angel Garza for a while now and latest reports suggest that we may have already seen the last of the two together.

According to reports from PWinsider, WWE officials have made the decision to split the duo and they are not expected to be seen together after Garza returns to action.

For those who don’t know, Angel Garza suffered a torn quad during his tag team match at the Clash Of Champions PPV. He had teamed up with Andrade to challenge the Street Profits for the Raw tag team titles at the show.

However, the injury caused this match for the Raw tag team championships to be cut short and it helped the champions in retaining their title at the PPV.

While WWE has not provided any update on his status, the high flying star himself revealed on his YouTube channel that he is not expected to stay out of action for long and he should be back in the ring within a few weeks.

This is not a big surprise as WWE has been teasing the break up of this tag team for a while and just recently their manager Zelina Vega also left the group to focus on her own singles career.

Now with the drafts set to begin on this week’s episode of SmackDown, the big question is if we are going see the two getting drafted to different brands as well, to effectively end their pairing.