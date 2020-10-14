Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Backstage News On The Plans For Andrade And Mickie James After Drafts

Backstage news on which brand both the former champions will end up on

By Anutosh Bajpai
Andrade-WrestleMania
Andrade. Image Credit: WWE.com

Several talents were left undrafted after the 2020 Draft concluded with this week’s episode of Raw and after WWE announced some more draft picks during the night, there are two talents which have been left without a brand.

Mike Johnson of Pwinsider recently provided some updates on the future of both these stars in Mickie James and Andrade and he revealed which brand both the former champions are expected to end up in.

According to the wrestling journalist, the plans as of this past Monday night were for both Andrade and Mickie James to join the Raw roster:

“As of last night, the plan is for the Andrade and Mickie James, the two talents left “Undrafted” following the 2020 Draft to land on the Monday Night Raw roster.”

Though Johnson did not reveal how the company is planning to announce these signings and it would be interesting to see if they turn it into a storyline.

The 2020 edition of WWE Draft saw a number of big stars changing brands including names like Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins, and the Fiend being moved to different rosters. You can check out the updated rosters of Raw and SmackDown after both nights of Draft at this link.

