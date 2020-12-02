Backstage News On The Segment Between Randy Orton And Bray Wyatt On Raw

The opening segment for this week’s episode of Raw turned a lot of heads and the segment featuring Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt got a lot of people talking.

Dave Meltzer talked about the segment on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and he claimed that WWE intends to book Wyatt and Bliss as the babyfaces in their feud with the former world champion.

He noted that while the duo has not shown any glimpse of being faces on Raw, the officials believe that Randy ‘is the master heel’ and the Viper will help his opponents complete this turn slowly over the next few weeks.

On an interesting note, PWinsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was behind this segment and the whole thing is 100% a product of the Boss’ vision.

The site also claims that several people had even argued against this spot. The feeling was that it was a weak opening segment for the show which needed to be overhauled but their objections were obviously overruled.

The opening segment of Raw saw Alexa Bliss holding her “A Moment of Bliss” show with Randy Orton as a guest. During the segment, Orton suggested that Alexa is The Fiend’s vulnerability.

The lights then went out and Wyatt appeared in the ring but the female star was seen in Randy’s arms. The Fiend begged Orton to hand Bliss back to him which he did. The segment ended with Randy Orton leaving the ring: