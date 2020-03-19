Backstage News On The Status Of AEW Dynamite Next Week

News on why things were listed as next Dynamite instead of next week

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite created a lot of buzz with events like the reveal of the Exalted One and the debut of none other than the Broken One Matt Hardy himself.

However, the show was broadcasted without any fans in attendance due to coronavirus threats and one thing the fans noted was that throughout the episode, the graphics for future matches were listed as ‘next dynamite’ instead of ‘next week’.

This made many fans wonder if the show was going on a hiatus but according to reports from PWinsider, it’s not the case and as of this writing, AEW is still scheduled to be broadcasted live on TNT next week.

According to the report, the production team wanted to get through this week’s episode of the show and “not be so arrogant as to assume” that they will be back live on TV next week since things are changing so rapidly due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company officials, including president Tony Khan believes that the situation should not be taken for granted. They did not want to come across as if anything was guaranteed and so the decision was made to list everything for the ‘next dynamite’.

The current plan is to go forward with the show as planned if they can broadcast Dynamite next week. In case the show is postponed, the company plans to pick things up where they left off as soon as they are allowed to do so.