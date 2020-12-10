Thursday, December 10, 2020
Backstage News On Tuesday’s WWE Employee Meeting

News on what was discussed during the latest all hands on deck employee meeting of WWE

By Anutosh Bajpai
WWE
WWE Headquarters

WWE held an all hands on deck virtual meeting for the employees out of their headquarters in Stamford, CT yesterday, according to reports from PWInsider.

According to the site, the majority of the meeting was focused on introducing the new President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan who was hired back in August this year. The employees were introduced to him and explained more about why Khan was brought to the company.

The officials also provided a minor update on the new company headquarters in Stamford and the employees were told that the plans are “moving along slowly but surely.” WWE announced their plans to move the company HQ to a new office in Downtown Stamford back in March 2019.

While the new office is not far from the current location, the move will allow the promotion to bring its operations including production studios and corporate offices together under one roof. The coronavirus pandemic delayed the plans for the transition to the new building and the current plan is to make the move sometime in early 2021.

On a related note, the report also notes that Steve Armstrong who was hired as a Performance Center coach in November 2019 and furloughed in April this year is now back with the company. Tino Sabbatelli who was released during the coronavirus budget cuts in April has also been re-signed.

