Backstage News On Who Is Writing Roman Reigns’ Promos

Roman Reigns reinvented himself after taking a hiatus for several months and returning this past August at SummerSlam as he has turned into a heel character.

In addition to being a bad guy, he’s also aligned himself with Paul Heyman while being billed as the ‘Tribal Chief.’

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported that while Reigns has built a relationship on-air with Heyman, he’s also built a relationship with him backstage in WWE as Heyman is behind much of what Reigns is saying in his promos.

“While Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns have forged a strong on-air relationship in recent months, PWInsider.com can also confirm that much of what Roman Reigns is saying in promos has been written by Heyman as well.”

The report indicates Michael P.S Hayes has been very hands-on backstage by personally producing Reigns’ big pay-per-view matches as an agent.

Reigns is slated to make his next title defense as the WWE Universal Champion against Kevin Owens in a TLC Match at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field.

Although not confirmed, there have been reports about Reigns possibly facing Goldberg next year after their WrestleMania 36 match was nixed at the last minute.

