Backstage News On Who Put Together The Firefly Fun House Match At WrestleMania

News on who came up with the ideas for the bizarre cinematic match at WrestleMania

The boneyard match from night one of WrestleMania 36 created a lot of buzz and then WWE presented another similar cinematic match in form of the Firefly Fun House match on night two of the mega event.

The match was bizarre and full of references and it seems that the fans loved this one of a kind bout between long time rivals John Cena and Bray Wyatt.

Dave Meltzer talked about the bout on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and provided some updates on the production of the match.

According to him, the Firefly Fun House match was put together by three main people. The list includes both the competitors of the match in Cena and Wyatt and the third name is the SmackDown Executive Director Bruce Prichard.

The whole thing was first put together by Prichard and Wyatt. The Cenation Leader then made a number of changes to the original plans for the match.

There is no word yet on what kind of changes the 16 Time World Champion made but it’s said that the altercations he came up with were for the better.

Whether John Cena will be sticking around after his loss in the bout is not known either, but with all the shooting schedules being halted at the moment, it won’t be a surprise if he continues his stint.

