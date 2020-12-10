More Details On Why Rhea Ripley Never Beat Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Flair was then briefly a fixture on NXT for the remainder of the spring before dropping the title to Io Shirai in a triple threat match.

Many fans likely figured that Ripley was either going to defeat Flair at WrestleMania, or defeat her on NXT to regain the title soon after. It never happened, however, and Flair never ended up losing a match to Ripley.

According to a report from Fightful, the RAW writing team shot down the idea of Flair losing to Ripley at WrestleMania. The RAW creative team also reportedly shot down an idea that would have seen Ripley win a triple threat match against Flair and Bianca Belair, with Belair being the one to take the pin. It appears the NXT creative team wanted Ripley to get at least some type of victory over Flair but the RAW team wasn’t going to allow that to happen.

Charlotte Flair’s Stint In NXT This Year

Flair has wrestled in NXT 5 times this year. She also wrestled for the NXT title at WrestleMania. In those 6 matches, she’s