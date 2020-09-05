Saturday, September 5, 2020

Backstage News On WWE Banning Talent From 3rd Party Deals

WWE sent a letter to talent yesterday banning relationships with 3rd parties such as Twitch and Cameo.

By Ian Carey
Vince McMahon WWE
Vince McMahon

News broke yesterday that WWE sent a letter to talent giving them 30 days to end relationships with 3rd parties such as Twitch and Cameo. According to a recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio, talent is not clear on many of the details of the new policy, including which 3rd parties they are no longer permitted to work with.

Backstage News on WWE’s 3rd Party Ban

“I can tell you the talent doesn’t really know exactly but I think that they know they have to get off Twitch and Cameo. I don’t think YouTube, I know people who don’t think YouTube but it has not been completely explained what this means to them,” said Dave Meltzer.

He would continue to speculate a possible reason why WWE is doing this is so that they could cut their own deal with such a 3rd party. WWE talent having their own relationship with these parties undercuts WWE’s ability to cut such a deal. It’s not known if this is what WWE has planned, however.

“Talent is waiting to hear probably more specifics as well. For them, they got the letter yesterday, they may have heard about it a couple of days earlier but they got the letter yesterday.”

Meltzer also spent some time speaking about some of the other possible reasons WWE decided to implement the ban. One idea was that talent are giving away inside news on Twitch and other streams.

“Maybe Vince is mad that they are saying things, that they are too open on some of these things too. You see some of the quotes on certain things, they make news. They don’t go that inside but some of them go inside,” Meltzer continued.

“Certainly the AJ Styles Paul Heyman stuff, for sure,” Meltzer said when asked if there were any specific incidents that may have caused problems.

