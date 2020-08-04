Backstage News On Potential New Location For WWE SummerSlam

SummerSlam takes place in less than three weeks, but WWE has yet to announce where the summer spectacular will take place.

Most of WWE’s pay-per-views have taken place at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been rumors that WWE is looking to hold SummerSlam outside of Florida. The North East United States has been discussed as a host region.

- Advertisement -

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer addressed the chatter about SummerSlam’s host venue. Meltzer says that a beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey is being discussed. Vince McMahon is hoping to achieve a “different look” for SummerSlam. Additionally, the WWE boss is pushing to have at least some fans in attendance.

With such a short lead-up time to the pay-per-view, expect the location to be finalized very soon.

WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE currently has four matches confirmed for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 23rd and will stream live on the WWE Network.