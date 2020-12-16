Backstage Note On Lana Being Pulled From TLC

This week’s episode of Raw saw Lana being attacked by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler after which WWE announced that she has been pulled from the upcoming TLC PPV.

PWinsider has provided some updates on her status and the reports from the site suggest that the former NXT star is not expected to stay out for very long.

- Advertisement -

According to the reports, Lana is expected to stay off WWE TV for the next several weeks and she could stay out of action for the next 3-4 weeks before returning.

The exact reason to take her off TV has not been revealed. There was backstage buzz at this week’s Raw that the whole angle was a set up for the return of Charlotte Flair, though these speculations have not been confirmed.

Lana was announced to be teaming up with the Raw women’s champion Asuka to challenge Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for their women’s tag team titles at Sunday’s TLC PPV.

With the female star being out of the picture, Asuka will have to find a new partner for the match at the PPV. It would be interesting to see which star steps up and teams with the Empress.