Backstage Notes On WrestleMania Being Broadcasted From Multiple Locations

News on how WWE will be handling the broadcast of WrestleMania

WWE made the interesting announcement recently that WrestleMania 36 will be broadcasted in two parts on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5, from multiple locations.

PWinsider provides some updates on the situation and the site notes that the broadcast from multiple locations will actually make the production easier for WWE.

According to the site, the company has been very careful about having only a limited number of personnel for tapings at the performance center.

This the reason why big-name talents like Edge and Randy Orton are being cycled on the show instead of making same night appearances.

WWE has taken the CDC’s social distancing edicts very seriously and they have only brought in a restricted number of talents for the shows despite the fact that many of them live locally in the Tampa and Orlando area.

Broadcasting WrestleMania from a singular location in one day would cause a lot of production issues for the company in terms of managing so many talents, producers and staff members who would have to gather at the same place for the show.

The multiple locations will also allow the company to switch places during the broadcast and keep the show from looking and feeling ‘monotonous’.

This can also allow the company to pre-tape segments and even matches for WrestleMania since a closed set would make it easier for them to stop the spoilers from leaking.

There is no word yet on what other locations the company could use but Titan Tower and WWE HQ in Stamford, and the 3-D suite in the Performance Center are some of the locations they control and could film the show in.

They can also lean on their relationships with Fox Network or NBC Universal for assistance in finding places and possibly set material outdoors, allowing them to use pyro the fans have come to expect from the show of the caliber of WrestleMania.