Backstage Reaction To Taz’s Promo On Dynamite

Taz's promo last night on Dynamite evidently did not sit well with some.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley’s match against Brian Cage has been postponed until Wednesday, July 15th. The bout was initially scheduled to headline Fyter Fest, a special event spanning 2 weeks of AEW Dynamite.

This is due to Moxley having been potentially exposed to COVID-19 through his spouse, Renee Young. She recently tested positive for the virus, as did several others who had been at the WWE Performance Center. Jon Moxley has taken several COVID-19 tests since then. Those tests were negative. However, he made the call to self-quarantine in an effort to protect the AEW locker room.

Moxley vs. Cage will instead take place on the 7/15 episode of Dynamite. This show is now being promoted as Fight for the Fallen. As part of the FFTF theme, AEW will be raising funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Taz and his client Brian Cage came to the ring to promote the rescheduled match. During his promo, Taz mentioned that Moxley has already tested negative for the virus twice. Taz continued to say that if Moxley had shown up to Daily’s Place, he would have been tested again because “we don’t run a sloppy shop.”

As Taz said that line, Brian Cage made the “finger gun” motion, perhaps insinuating the comments were a “shoot.”

Reaction to Taz’s Shoot Promo

According to comments made by Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, the line really upset some in the wrestling industry.

“Boy, were there people upset with that line,” Meltzer said.

“That’s ridiculous. Doing jack s**t until you had an outbreak and now you’re upset that people point that out?” added Alvarez.

“Yes, there were people very upset with that line,” Meltzer responded.

“If you explain to a doctor what they did, the term would be ‘morally reprehensible’ because that’s the term that I was given,” Meltzer continued regarding WWE’s previous COVID-19 policies.