Backstage Update On Advertised Elimination Chamber Line Up

Latest on if WWE has locked up the plans for Elimination Chamber

The advertised line up for the Elimination Chamber has got fans excited but latest reports suggest that this could change when the time for the event comes.

Dave Meltzer talked about the advertised line up on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that WWE has not made a final decision on the participants for the chamber match yet.

According to Meltzer, the advertisements are just something the company has sent out to help the ticket sales and it’s possible that the line up will change before the PPV.

Roman Reigns is rumoured to be winning the Elimination Chamber this year and face the Fiend at WrestleMania 36 so he is still very likely to end up in the match.

However other advertised names like Robert Roode could be replaced because WWE just “threw six names” in the line up to advertise the bout in the local market.

For those who don’t know, the Wells Fargo Center is advertising that Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Daniel Bryan, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Corbin & Robert Roode will be competing in the Elimination Chamber match this year.

The winner is then expected to challenge the Universal Champion Bray Wyatt or Goldberg at the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

Though this isn’t the only match which is being advertised for the PPV and the company is also promoting a Super Showdown championship rematch for the show. You can check out the match here.