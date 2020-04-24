Backstage Update On AEW Taping Schedule & Location

AEW is expecting to have twice as many wrestlers available for its next set of tapings.

AEW is reportedly going to tape more content beginning on May 6th, 2020 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The most recent episodes have been from tapings held at the Monster Factory gym in Georgia. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, unless circumstances change, AEW is planning to return to taping content in the first week of May.

“The plan right now is for AEW to go back either weekly or more often starting on 5/6 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville,” wrote Dave Meltzer.

AEW did not use people who would be traveling from areas highly-impacted by the ongoing pandemic at their last set of tapings. As a result, wrestlers from California and the New York area were not used. Several of these wrestlers are expected to take part in upcoming tapings, however. It is being reported that the company believes they will have twice as many wrestlers available for the next tapings. Wrestlers traveling from areas highly-impacted by the coronavirus will quarantine at least two weeks before being brought in.

Wrestlers from outside the United States will still be unable to travel in. This includes any roster members currently in the U.K, Mexico, or Canada.

The last set of tapings focussed on the TNT championship tournament. The next set is expected to focus on the build to Double or Nothing on May 23rd, 2020, however.