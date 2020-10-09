Friday, October 9, 2020

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s Injury

WWE is apparently making the injury more serious than it is

By Anutosh Bajpai
Finn Balor
Finn Balor

Finn Balor defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly in a gruesome match at the NXT Takeover: 31 event where the title holder managed to retain his championship.

Though the champion did not come unhurt out of the bout and WWE announced that he suffered a broken jaw during the fight. However, latest reports suggest that his injury is not as serious as it’s being reported.

- Advertisement -

Dave Meltzer talked about Balor on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. While he revealed that the reports of Finn’s injury are not inaccurate, the wrestling journalist noted that it was “made to be worse than it is.”

There is still no word on how long the current champion will stay out of action but the typical recovery time from a broken jaw is around 6 weeks.

Finn Balor made his return to NXT during the October 2nd episode of the show back in 2019 and he confronted the NXT Champion at the time, Adam Cole, during his return.

He went on to have feuds with the likes of Matt Riddle, Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in the coming months before finally winning the NXT title back during the NXT: Super Tuesday II event last month.

So far WWE has not announced a time table for his return, but with reports of his injury not being as serious, it doesn’t look likely that Balor will stay out of action for very long. it would be interesting to see who challenges him for the title next when he comes back.

Trending Articles

WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
WWE

Elijah Burke On If Anything Felt Off With Chris Benoit During His Final Match

The death of Chris Benoit and his family is one of the most tragic incidents in the history of the wrestling business...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/7): Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Tag Team Headliner

The October 7, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Draft 2020: Official Rules & Eligible Superstars

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. WWE has sent in a press release detailing the official rules and eligible...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

NXT

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s Injury

Finn Balor defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a gruesome match at the NXT Takeover: 31 event where the title...
Read more
WWE

Zack Ryder On How He Felt On Losing The IC Title The Night After WrestleMania

Zack Ryder finally got a WrestleMania moment after being with WWE for more than a decade when he won the Intercontinental Championship...
Read more
WWE

WWE Responds To Reports Of New Lawsuit From Matt Riddle Accuser

Reports came out earlier today that Samantha Tavel, a.k.a. Candy Cartwright has filed a civil lawsuit against Matt Riddle, WWE, and former...
Read more
AEW

AEW & NXT Viewership Down Against VP Debate

Viewership data is in for the October 7th editions of AEW on TNT and NXT on the USA Network.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Draft 2020: Official Rules & Eligible Superstars

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. WWE has sent in a press release detailing the official rules and eligible...
Read more
NXT

Update On Finn Balor’s Broken Jaw, Triple H & Doctor Comment

Finn Balor will miss ring time due to a fractured jaw. The NXT Champion sustained the injury this past weekend at NXT...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Reacts To NJPW President Stepping Down

We could be getting a little closer to a partnership between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Read more
Wrestling News

Mark Henry: WWE On The Right Tracking To Making Alexa Bliss A ‘Female Monster’

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently discussed the ongoing Alexa Bliss and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt...
Read more
AEW

Hangman Page Statement On Joining AEW Tournament

AEW's Hangman Page has released an official statement. The rather official-looking document is printed on branded letterhead as well. It addresses his...
Read more
AEW

Rumour Killer On Potential Partnership Between AEW And NJPW

Ever since AEW came into existence and even before they had produced their first show as a company, people have been talking...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 12

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC