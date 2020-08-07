Friday, August 7, 2020

Update On Rey Mysterio’s Future, Including Strong Offer from AEW

Rey Mysterio is currently a free agent.

By Ian Carey
Rey Mysterio
Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio Jr. has been negotiating with WWE and AEW in recent weeks, with both organizations making strong offers to retain his servies.

The 45-year-old free agent recently “lost an eye” at WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The angle gave WWE a chance to write Mysterio out of storylines if he did not re-sign with the company. As it turns out, Mysterio is expected to remain in WWE.

Mysterio has yet to put pen to paper, but him remaining with the company is said to be a done deal.

“It’s as close to official without confirmation of it being official, and obviously Dominik is a big part of that deal,” wrote Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“AEW made an offer that equaled the WWE’s per-match offer, but the WWE offer was higher because it was for more dates.”

There are no firm details available regarding the length of deal Mysterio is looking at signing. It is expected to be more than 18 months but less than 5 years, however.

Mysterio’s son Dominik is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at SummerSlam this month. It will be his first professional match.

Rey Mysterio Expected To Stay In WWE

Wrestlers from both AEW and WWE have commented on Mysterio during his free agency period.

“The one thing Chris Jericho and I can agree on is that there is nobody greater than Rey Mysterio,” AEW’s Cody Rhodes said to Si.com.

“I just watch him, the kind of person he is, and I learn because that’s the kind of legacy I want to leave behind in wrestling,” Kevin Owens said to ESPN about Mysterio. “His son is now getting involved and it’s been great to see his son around. He’s everything a wrestling veteran should be.”

