Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Status

Earlier this week, it was reported that Rey Mysterio is working without a contract in WWE. He signed with the company in September of 2018 shortly after performing in the main event of All In that month. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Mysterio asked WWE for a raise recently and was told the company is not giving those out at the moment.

“Essentially where things stand is that Mysterio had asked for a raise and been told that no raises were being offered, and that they had just let a number of wrestlers go,” wrote Dave Meltzer. Mysterio is working under the terms set out in his previous contract.

Mysterio is currently in a high-profile storyline with Seth Rollins on WWE RAW. They did an angle where Rollins damaged Mysterio’s eye leading to an “Eye for an Eye” match at Extreme Rules. WWE.com has said the match can only end when one competitor has extracted the eyeball of the other.

It is also being reported that CGI will likely be apart of the match at Extreme Rules.

“The idea is to do a taped match and use some form of CGI effects to simulate an eye being pulled out as the finish,” Meltzer wrote.

Should Mysterio lose the match and his eye, it would likely serve as a way to write him off television.

A major factor which will could determine where Mysterio ends up might be how his son Dominik is used. Mysterio will likely want to sign with a company that would also bring in Dominik.