Backstage Update On Roman Reigns Pulling Out Of WrestleMania

Update on why Roman Reigns made the decision to pull out of WrestleMania

Roman Reigns’ sudden decision to pull out of WrestleMania surprised fans and it left people wondering about the reason behind this move.

The thing that especially puzzled the fans was that the Big Dog was still present for the tapings of the show and he chose his replacement for the match against Goldberg himself.

Dave Meltzer provided some updates on the situation during the latest Wrestling Observer Radio and revealed that an incident with The Miz led to this decision from Reigns.

Per Meltzer, The A-Lister was sick but he was still present for the tapings despite clear guidelines from WWE that every ill person needed to stay at home.

This upset The Usos and his cousin’s unhappiness helped in Roman Reigns’ decision to pull out of his WrestleMania match against the former WCW star.

WWE announced on SmackDown this week that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Miz and John Morrison will defend their titles against The Usos and The New Day in a ladder match at WrestleMania 36.

However, reports suggest that the Miz did not work the Mania tapings after the incident with Reigns so it’s likely that the company will change this bout on next week’s episode of SmackDown or before that.