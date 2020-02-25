Backstage Update On Rusev Missing Super ShowDown

It was recently revealed that Rusev will not be making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown. Rusev had originally been scheduled to take part in The gauntlet match but has since been replaced by Rey Mysterio.

In an update to this story, there are multiple reports surfacing regarding why Rusev will be missing the show. According to a report from PW Insider, Rusev is dealing with a back injury at the moment and that has led to him not being on the show. Recently on Wrestling Observer Radio, however, Dave Meltzer noted that be back injury is the official story but that Rusev has essentially backed away from the show.

“Rusev isn’t going on the trip. The story is an injury,” said Dave Meltzer on the show. “The story is an injury but he backed out of the show essentially, I guess at the last minute.”

Rusev was scheduled for the 6-person Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match. The match will now pit Andrade vs. AJ Styles vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio.

Rusev has been reported to have been involved in a contract dispute with WWE. Lana recently signed a new multi-year deal with the company, however.



