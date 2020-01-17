Backstage Update On Second AEW Show To Air On WarnerMedia

AEW and WarnerMedia announced earlier this week that a deal has been struck for Dynamite to continue airing on TNT through until at least 2023. Also as part of the deal, a second AEW show will air on a WarnerMedia station. According to a recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, the new show will not replace AEW Dark.

“When the new show launches, the Wednesday tapings would expand and also include matches taped for the streaming show Dark, which would not be going away,” wrote Dave Meltzer. “This means there will be about four hours a week of the product being taped.”

Also of note, is that the new show is unable to run on either Sundays or Mondays due to agreements in place between the Khan family and the NFL. As the owners of the Jacksonville Jaguars, they are prohibited from airing programming on a day and time that coincides with NFL football.

“It would not air on Sunday, Monday or Thursday, because Khan has an agreement to not air wrestling against the NFL since his family owns the Jacksonville Jaguars,” Meltzer continued.

The report continues to state that Taz’s recent hiring is so he can work on commentary for the new show.