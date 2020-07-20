Backstage Update On The Finish To The Eye For An Eye Match

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules featured an Eye for an Eye match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules featured a rather unique match stipulation for Seth Rollins vs Rey Mysterio. The match could only end after one competitor had extracted the eyeball of the other. Mysterio had his eye badly damaged but WWE would later report that doctors felt there was a chance they could save his vision.

According to a report on Wrestling Observer Radio, this was done in case Mysterio ends up re-signing with the promotion. His injury allows WWE to write him out of storylines for now but then bring him back if he signs a new contract.

“That finish was because he had not signed,” said Dave Meltzer. “As I mentioned, if he doesn’t sign, the obvious finish is he has to lose. If he does sign, the obvious finish is that he has to win.”

“The reason they gave that open-ended thing that we may save his eye is in case he does sign, that’s their out.”

A user on Twitter posted some photos that show an extracted eyeball was visible during the post-match scene:

2020 took Rey Mysterio right Eye ..



RIP ? pic.twitter.com/3ezEh6dnMl — KEEM ? (@KEEMSTAR) July 20, 2020

Meltzer would also note that what took place was not the original plan for the match.

“They did a different plan than the original plan which was a taped match and this CGI thing where you would see him lose the eye even though it wasn’t real.”