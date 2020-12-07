Monday, December 7, 2020
Home WWE

Backstage Update On The Status Of Jaxson Ryker

By Anutosh Bajpai
Jaxson Ryker
Jaxson Ryker. Image Credit: WWE.com

Two members of the Forgotten Sons stable returned to WWE TV last week on SmackDown which made many wonder about the status of the third member of the group, Jaxson Ryker.

Dave Meltzer talked about the former TNA star on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. He noted that “there’s a reason he wasn’t there” at SmackDown and it’s the same reason why the faction had been kept off TV for so long.

Jaxson Ryker had made a tweet supporting the US President Donald Trump earlier this year. He also made some controversial remarks on the Black Lives Matter campaign which got him a lot of heat from the fans and the group was pulled from WWE programming afterwards.

- Advertisement -

Meltzer noted how it will be very difficult to resurrect his career after the turn of events this year and he presumed that the former NXT star will most likely be part of next round of WWE cuts. He added that the company is not in a hurry to let Ryker go because they “aren’t losing much money” by keeping him around.

The group was taken off TV as a result of Jaxson Ryker’s comments back in May. The officials were planning a SmackDown tag title run for the Forgotten Sons but they had to change directions because of the turn of events.

The change in plans led to the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro taking their spot and winning the SmackDown tag team titles from the New Day.

Two members of the Forgotten Sons stable in Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler then returned to WWE programming last week. They accompanied Baron Corbin and helped King Corbin in his feud against the Mysterio family.

Latest Wrestling News

“Pat Patterson Was Never Out of Touch With Wrestling” – Bully Ray

WWE Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed the passing of Pat Patterson. The first ever Intercontinental...
Read more

Triple H And The Undertaker Have Discussed Performance Center Position

Wrestling News Steve Russell -
Triple H has commented on what The Undertaker's next role in WWE could be following his 'Final Farewell' at November's Survivor Series event. Speaking on...
Read more

Trey Miguel Reacts To Triple H Comments About WWE Not Signing Him

Impact Michael Reichlin -
WWE announced several new signees last week. Among them were Dezmond Xavier (now Deveon Aiken) and Zachary Wentz (now Zachary Green) of the tag...
Read more

Jim Ross Doubles Down on AEW Retirement Comments

AEW Jake Jeremy -
AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed his retirement plans on the Grilling Jr podcast. JR had made it clear...
Read more

Heath Miller Compares Communication in IMPACT to WWE

Impact Jake Jeremy -
Former WWE Superstar and IMPACT wrestler Heath Slater recently appeared on The Ryback Show podcast. The former Nexus member discussed a number of topics...
Read more

NXT New Year’s Evil Announced For January 6th, 2021

NXT Michael Reichlin -
WWE is reviving another WCW trademark for an NXT special event. This year, we've seen WWE utilize several WCW pay-per-view names for special editions of...
Read more

Mark Henry Talks Bret Hart ‘Saving’ His WWE Career

Wrestling News Jake Jeremy -
WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio Mark Henry recently recalled incidents backstage whilst he was in the then WWF....
Read more

Eric Bischoff On How Dixie Carter Handled Jeff Hardy In TNA

Impact Steve Russell -
Former WCW President Erich Bischoff reflected on his time in TNA back in 2010 during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast on AdFreeShows....
Read more

Results

NXT

NXT TakeOver WarGames 2020 Results: New Champion Crowned, Undisputed Era

Robert Lentini -
NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2020 aired live from the Capitol Wrestling Center tonight. Undisputed Era battled the Kings of NXT in a WarGames match in...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (12/4): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Title Matches Set For TLC

Robert Lentini -
WWE SmackDown aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. Roman Reigns & Jey Uso battled Kevin Owns & Otis in the main...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Results (12/2): The Opera Cup Continues

Ian Carey -
Major League Wrestling presented another episode of Fusion on December 2nd, 2020. This week's show featured two matches in the Opera Cup tournament and...
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Moxley vs. Omega, Sting Debuts

Robert Lentini -
AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming aired live from Daily's Place. Jon Moxley defended the AEW Championship against Kenny Omega in the main event. In...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC