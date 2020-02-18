Backstage Update On Tito Ortiz Visiting WWE Performance Center

The reports of UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz visiting the performance center last week raised many eyebrows, leaving fans wondering about the reason behind it.

Now PWinsider has provided some updates on the situation and it suggests that the MMA veteran could be working with WWE in the coming future.

Per the site, Ortiz’s visit to the performance center was an introductory meeting. It was spread out over several days so Tito and WWE could feel each other and explore the possibilities of working together down the line.

The former UFC star did get some basic pro wrestling training during his visit and he also familiarized himself with the WWE system. Overall, it was described as a “let’s feel each other out” kind of situation.

Tito Ortiz defeated former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio in an MMA Fight for the Combate Americas promotion back in December last year.

During the media rounds before the match, the UFC Legend had expressed interest in a wrestling career, saying that he would love to work with Brock Lesnar.

Now it would be interesting to see how the relationship between these two parties develop further and what role WWE gives the 45-year old star if he does decide to join the company.