Aleister Black Update After Several Weeks Off WWE TV

The future does not look very bright for the former NXT Champion

By Anutosh Bajpai
Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE programming for some time. In light of his wife Zelina Vega’s recent release, some fans have questioned if her departure has had any impact on Aleister Black’s absence.

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the situation. While it does seem that Black has been lost in the shuffle and a low priority for WWE creative, his time away is unrelated to Zelina Vega or his declined request to be moved back to NXT.

Former WWE Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman was a big supporter of Aleister Black. Ever since Heyman was removed from that position, it has become apparent that the new guard do not see Black as favorably and have yet to find a meaningful place for him on the main roster.

The report also reveals that the former NXT star was actually one of the two stars Heyman considered for the big WrestleMania match again Brock Lesnar, the spot which ultimately went to Drew McIntyre after he got the main event nod from the higher-ups.

However, with Heyman gone from the creative team, Aleister Black’s WWE future “doesn’t look good right now” and the fact that he wasn’t even included in the dual branded Battle Royal at Survivor Series was another sign that WWE has “forgotten about him.”

Aleister Black was last seen on WWE programming during the October 12 episode of Raw where he lost a match to Kevin Owens. He was drafted to the SmackDown brand, but has yet to appear for the Blue Brand as of this writing.

