Bar Fight Set For WWE Extreme Rules

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PPV.

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Jeff Hardy would battle Sheamus in a Bar Fight at this pay-per-view event.

WWE did an angle where Hardy appeared for a MizTV segment and accepted the challenge from Sheamus. This comes after Sheamus had tried to get Hardy to drink alcohol last week.

WWE presents the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center that will air on the WWE Network. WWE will be announcing more matches for this show in the coming week. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Extreme Rules Card

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Asuka vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross

Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman – Swamp Fight

Eye For An Eye Match: Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio

WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus – Bar Fight

