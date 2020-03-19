Baron Corbin Discusses Frustration With Current WWE Role

Baron Corbin is regularly featured on WWE TV and the former US Champion is presented as one of the top heels of the company on the regular programming.

However, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of room for advancement in his current role within the company and it appears that the Lone Wolf is frustrated with this situation.

Baron Corbin recently appeared on the After The Bell podcast where he said that he wants the spot in the company where top guys like Brock Lesnar and The Rock would want to work with him and discussed how he is frustrated in his current situation:

“I want that spot [with Lesnar and The Rock]. That’s why it’s a double-edged sword for me because you [WWE] put me up there at the top but you’re not handing me the ball.

Give me the ball, so now I’m frustrated going, ‘What do I got to do to take that?’ And then I’ve finished with Roman, so I have to cycle back through, so now I’ve got to scratch and claw to get back to that top spot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Corbin mentioned how he has spent the last 18 months headlining live events against the likes of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns but he still doesn’t feel like the company has “handed him the ball” to become one of their top guys.

Quotes via SportsKeeda