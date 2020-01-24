Baron Corbin On Getting ‘Go Away Heat’ From Fans

Baron Corbin has been presented as one of the top heels of WWE in recent months. However, some fans have complained about his raise to this status saying that the heat he has with the audience is ‘go away heat.’

The King Of Ring 2019 winner recently had an interview with The Houston Chronicle where he talked about things like his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns and more.

Talking about fans’ comments about his heel persona, the former Constable of Raw claimed that he takes pride in being a ‘true heel’. Baron Corbin explained that he doesn’t want to be a cool heel and discussed the phrase ‘go away heat’:

“I take pride in being a true heel; I take pride in really irritating people in that way so much that they are trying to make up words like ‘go away heat.’ This is actual irritation that I am causing people.

And I am trying to do it as much as possible.” said Corbin, “I don’t want to be cool. I want to walk out and watch people’s faces just turned to anger and frustration. I am getting the middle finger from an 8-year old kid to a 90-year old grandmother.”

Baron Corbin continued by saying that he thinks it’s fantastic and more people should take pride in the ability to generate this kind of reaction from fans. He detailed his comments further saying that he doesn’t take cheap shots to get the heat.

Corbin said that he is not the guy who comes out and says ‘your town sucks’ and he takes pride in everything he does. You can check out his full interview at this link.