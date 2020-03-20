Baron Corbin On Performing In An Empty Arena: “I Am Most Nervous About The Entrance”

WWE has entered uncharted territory with their decision to broadcast shows without any audience. This leaves the performers in frenzy as they have to perform live but have no fan reaction to know how they are doing.

Baron Corbin appeared on the After The Bell podcast before last week’s episode of SmackDown where he talked about things like the effects of coronavirus and more.

During the discussion, he also talked about WWE’s decision to put on shows without an audience and said that the part he is most nervous about is his entrance:

“The part I am most nervous about is the entrance because the second my music hits, everybody in that building is booing.” said Corbin. “For the most part I’m getting that instant reaction. These people are here to have a good time; they’re ready to have fun.

That’s the fear everybody has is there is no reaction and now we know for a fact that there will be no reaction to what we’re doing. So it’s really tough to wrap my mind around it.”

Apart from this Baron Corbin also talked about his current position in the company and expressed his frustration with his current role in the promotion.

The former US Champion said that WWE officials are not giving him the ball and he wants to become a bigger star. You can check out his comments on the matter at this link.