Bayley Comments On Evolving Her Character During COVID-19 Pandemic

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bayley has addressed her on-screen character’s evolution.

Speaking with DigitalSpy.com, Bayley opened up about trying to push her character and grow during the coronavirus pandemic. She admitted that the current global situation has helped her freely explore different character choices. Bayley attributed this to the fact she doesn’t “have to worry about the fan’s approval.”

She added how she also doesn’t have to worry about fans believing in what she’s doing or “not buying” what she is saying in her promos.

Bayley shared how she can be very loud. She noted that her voice easily echoes throughout the WWE Performance Center as it’s currently so empty. It’s something she finds “hilarious.”

Bayley thinks WWE’s decision to perform in front of zero fans has benefited her. She shared how this time has allowed her to find herself within her current character:

“I’ve always had in the back of my head an idea of this character that I wanted to try if I were to change. So it was kind of me just throwing things out there and being like, ‘hey, I got this, I got this and I want to do this,’ and just (WWE) trusting me to do it.(WWE) had to really trust me and I had to really go for it, and that’s why I had to change everything and in order for them to believe it.”

Bayley is set to defend her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship this Sunday at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. She faces off against Nikki Cross.