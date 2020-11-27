Bayley: It ‘Kills Me’ That Peyton Royce ‘Hasn’t Had That Spotlight Yet’

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has praised former IIconics member Peyton Royce. During an interview with the Table Talk podcast, Bayley shared how she’s “always seen something” in Royce. She added how the Raw Superstar simply hasn’t “had that spotlight yet” to stand out.

Bayley explained how both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay lived with her when they first moved to America. She shared how it was difficult for them to find a place to live at first or even get a car. Bayley noted how she actually knew Kay already but had yet to meet Royce at the time.

“I didn’t know Peyton at all but she was awesome and super sweet. Once I saw her get in the ring, I was like, wow dude, you’re incredible,” Bayley stated. “I’ve always had an eye for her. She just hasn’t had the time to show that even when IIconics were the Tag Team Champions. She just hasn’t had that spotlight yet. It kills me that she hasn’t had that yet.”

Bayley also discussed her heel turn. She admitted it was “hard to switch” from her happy, bubbly character to the angrier, more sullen version she currently portrays.

“[…] it’s just as hard to try to change my whole personality and just be mad all the time and to find reasons to be angry,” Bayley explained. “[…] It was definitely hard to switch. It was definitely harder than I thought it was going to be. But now it is so much fun. I think I’ve found my niche where I can find a piece of my personality in it and use that to make this bigger.”

Bayley competed during last Sunday’s Survivor Series event. She participated as a member of Team SmackDown. Team Raw would eventually win the Traditional 5-on-5 elimination matchup. Lana would be Raw’s sole survivor.