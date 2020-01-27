Bayley Keeps WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion At Royal Rumble

Bayley will remain the WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion as she retained the title in her latest title defense.

As seen at Sunday’s (January 26, 2020) WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event from the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas on the WWE Network, Bayley beat Lacey Evans.

Bayley Retains SmackDown Women’s Title

It turns out that this contest was originally slated to take place at the WWE TLC pay-per-view event in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the Target Center but the match was nixed.

This match, which was never announced, had been reportedly on the card as of December 9th.

Time will tell whether WWE continues this feud or goes into a different direction heading into the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on March 8, 2020 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Bayley’s reign as champion, which marked her second time at being the top star in SmackDown women’s division, started on October 11th.

This is where she beat Charlotte Flair to win the title in the main event on the episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena on FOX.

