Bayley On Current Run With Sasha Banks: ‘This Is The Most Fun I’ve Had On TV’

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley recently helped her partner, Sasha Banks, secure the Raw Women’s Championship last week on Monday Night Raw.

Speaking with SI.com, Bayley reflected on her current partnership with Banks. She admitted how their pairing is the “most fun” she’s had on TV to date.

Bayley shared how everyone keeps telling her how it looks like she’s having fun on TV. She thinks it’s “awesome” people can see the enjoyment come through. Bayley credited this to the fact she loves being around Banks as they “get along so freakin’ well.”

She commented on how it had taken them a long time to get into this position together. According to Bayley, both Superstars have experienced plenty of ups and downs and “being held back.”

“One of the things we heard a lot was, ‘We can always count on you.’ We believed they could count on us to run the whole company. It took a lot of proving, but that’s what we’re doing now. We are very vocal about what we believe is right and what we want to do to help the company and help the division. It’s finally being able to shine through, and it’s very rewarding.”

Bayley assisted Banks’ victory after her assault of Kairi Sane drew Asuka away from the ring. Banks would win the WWE Raw Women’s Championship after Asuka was counted out.