Bayley Ranked #1 In PWI Women’s Top-100

Pro-Wrestling Illustrated’s annual top-100 women’s wrestling rankings issue is now available for pre-order. The top rankings for the last year have been announced and Smackdown Women’s Champion Bayley has claimed the top spot.

The publication has unveiled which wrestlers are in the top-5 positions this year. The 4 Horsewomen of NXT are joined by Asuka in the upper echelon of women’s wrestling.

- Advertisement -

PWI Women’s Top-100 Rankings for 2020:

Bayley Becky Lynch Asuka Charlotte Flair Sasha Banks

The top-10 from last year’s edition were:

Becky Lynch Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey Shayna Baszler Tessa Blanchard Bayley Natalya Io Shirai Mercedes Martinez Nicole Savoy

This is just the 3rd time Bayley has cracked the top-5. She finished 5th in the rankings in 2016 and 2017.

Previous Top Ranked Women’s Wrestlers In PWI Rankings

2008: Awesome Kong

2009: Mickie James

2010: Michelle McCool

2011: Madison Eagles

2012: Gail Kim

2013: Cheerleader Melissa

2014: Paige

2015: Nikki Bella

2016: Charlotte

2017: Asuka

2018: Ronda Rousey

2019: Becky Lynch

2020: Bayley

Congratulations to @itsBayleyWWE for ranking #1 in this year's PWI Women's 100! Preorder your print copy of this exciting issue at https://t.co/O8TDpHJexm pic.twitter.com/0HztapTl1k — PWI (@OfficialPWI) October 15, 2020

Bayley also seems to be having fun in her career as of late. She spoke to SI.com recently about this being the best time of her WWE run thus far.

“One of the things we heard a lot was, ‘We can always count on you.’ We believed they could count on us to run the whole company. It took a lot of proving, but that’s what we’re doing now. We are very vocal about what we believe is right and what we want to do to help the company and help the division. It’s finally being able to shine through, and it’s very rewarding.”