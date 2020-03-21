Bayley Receives Opponents For Title Match At WWE WrestleMania 36

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV and it involves Bayley.

During Friday Night SmackDown, WWE had former WWE Divas Champion Paige make an appearance via Skype where she did a segment with WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks.

This is where it was announced that Bayley would defend her title against Banks, Dana Brooke Tamina, Naomi, Lacey Evans in a Six Pack Challenge Match. As of this writing, there’s no word yet on which night this match will take place.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. Both nights start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT will air on the WWE Network.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker – Singles Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Singles Match

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks – Six Pack Challenge

Baron Corbin vs. Elias

What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.