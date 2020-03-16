Bayley Reflects On Last Week’s SmackDown: “First Is Forever”

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley has reflected on wrestling in front of an empty WWE Performance Center last week on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has reflected on her experiences wrestling in front of an empty WWE Performance Center. Last week’s episode of SmackDown was relocated to the WWE PC in the wake of coronavirus concerns. Tonight’s 3:16 edition of Monday Night RAW has done the same.

Taking to Instagram, Bayley shared her feelings on the situation, stressing how “first is forever.”

“First is forever. I’m not gonna brag about the fact that @sashabankswwe and I opened Friday Night SmackDown (live on FOX) with a big ol victory (classic), in the house that we built (the Performance Center…literally we put together the rings and stuff), in front of good ol Papa Hunter and (apparently Paige’s travel agent) Michael Cole, with zero fans in the audience due to the terrible circumstances going on in our world, we did what we do best no matter what is asked of us because we are professionals, superstars, role models…no, no, no, I won’t talk about any of that.

BUT it was something I will remember forever. I was very proud to be a part of that whole night. Wrestling is something wild/special/crazy. @WWE”

Bayley and Banks defeated Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss to kickstart last week’s unique episode of SmackDown.

At the time of writing, Bayley does not have a championship matchup scheduled for WrestleMania 36. WWE met with Tampa officials last week to discuss options and alternatives due to the coronavirus pandemic. Following their discussion, Tampa officials have claimed they may have to “pull the plug” on the event.