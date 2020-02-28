Bayley Reflects On Super ShowDown Victory, Demands Celebration

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley successfully defended her title last night during Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Speaking with WWE.com in a backstage exclusive, Bayley spoke about her historic championship defense.

“How special was it for them? Probably very special. They’ve probably been waiting—how long have I been in the WWE—about seven years for this moment. For Bayley to arrive as the champion, of course. It’s only a matter of time.”

She noted how it was special for her to beat Naomi. Bayley stressed how, in the time she was away, things have changed, including the fact ‘The Role Model’ has taken over. With her win, the champion declared that Naomi can now leave, asking her to “Maybe go away again.”

Bayley Wants A “Bayleybration”

When it was brought up that SmackDown was just around the corner, Bayley stated she didn’t have plans to attend. She noted how her best friend Sasha Banks isn’t there because of how she is currently working on an album. The champion then added with a frustrated sigh:

“I’ll probably be there because I have to and I’m the champion, and it’s in my contract, and they’ll yell at me if I’m not. What? I’m not going to defend my title again, that’s for sure. […] Maybe we can have a celebration, what do you think about that? You know what, we have Alexa Bliss, A Moment of Bliss every single freaking day. Maybe A Moment of Bliss can throw a Bayley celebration—Bayleybration.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please provide a H/T to SEScoops.