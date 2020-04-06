Bayley Retains WWE SmackDown Women’s Title At WrestleMania 36

The reign as WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has been extended.

Bayley successfully retained at the WWE WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event on Sunday night. A five-pack challenge match was booked with Bayley, Banks, Lacey Evans, Tamina, and Naomi.

Tamina was the first to be eliminated after a reunion with Team Bad. Banks eliminated Naomi after making her tap out. Evans eliminated Banks with the Women’s Right. Banks came back down to the ring and hit the back stabber that allowed Bayley to pin Evans to win the match.

While fans had hoped to finally see a one-on-one encounter between Bayley and Banks after all of these years, WWE had a different plan in mind.

WWE had Paige make an appearance via Skype on the March 20th episode of Friday Night SmackDown. This is where she did a segment with Bayley and Banks.

It was announced that Bayley would defend her title in the contest. Originally, Dana Brooke was supposed to be in the contest. However, she was ill and quarantined. Thus, she was pulled from the championship match.

