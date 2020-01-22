Bayley Reveals Whose Idea It Was To Change Her Look

Bayley discusses how it was to turn heel for the first time in her career

After being a babyface ever since her debut in WWE, Bayley turned heel for the first time in her career last year in September and since then, she has embraced the role.

The SmackDown Women’s Champion recently talked to MySanAntonio.com where she discussed things like similarities between Seth Rollins’ recent heel turn and her own transition to a villainous role.

During the interview, she was asked how far ahead in the time her heel turn was in the works and Bayley revealed that it was an on-the-fly thing. She also mentioned how changing her look was her own idea:

“In that particular situation, it was definitely kind of an on-the-fly kind of thing. I felt after Hell in a Cell that I needed to make a huge change. I didn’t want to come back the same person. I didn’t want to fight for the same things.

So it was really my decision to come out in this whole different attitude and whole different outlook, in a way that I never have before in order to see if I can jump the ladder. I think, for the long run, it’s probably the best decision I’ve made in a really long time.”

Bayley then discussed how nerve wracking it was once she was given a thumbs up for her heel turn because everything she had known and done in the past seven years was about to change.

While Bayley had shown signs of being a heel prior to the Hell In A Cell PPV last year, it was her loss to Charlotte Flair on the show which caused her to snap completely.

The female star lost her SmackDown Women’s title on the PPV. After the event, she cut down her signature ponytail and changed her entrance style, solidifying her heel turn.