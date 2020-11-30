Monday, November 30, 2020

Bayley Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent

Bayley reveals which WWE legend is her dream opponent

By Anutosh Bajpai
Bayley. Image Credit: WWE.com
Bayley. Image Credit: WWE.com

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast where she discussed a number of things like potential future feuds for her and more.

During the interview, she again discussed how she wanted Hayley Williams from Paramore to perform her entrance at this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

- Advertisement -

When asked about her dream opponent, the former champion took the name of the WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, mentioning how they have competed in a team before but never had a singles match:

“Lita has always been a dream opponent just because she’s somebody I never been in the ring with. Which is crazy to say now, but we’ve been in a 10-woman tag match before, and this was the night after Evolution. That was so insane,”

Bayley continued by recalling a spot from the 10 women tag team match from 2018 where both her and Lita performed the Twist of Fate simultaneously. The SmackDown star then explained why it’s a dream match for her:

“I want a match against her because she’s the one who helped me realize my dreams. She made me really see women who look different and dress differently can make it in this business and be successful. So, I would love to just pay that back to her, pay that to my 12-year-old self and have that dream match.”

Apart from this, Bayley also talked about things like the accomplishments of her friend Xavier Woods, helping Billie Kay and Peyton Royce when they first moved to USA and more.

Latest News

WWE

D-Von Dudley Dealing With Health Issues

One half of the celebrated tag team The Dudley Boyz and current WWE producer D-Von Dudley is dealing with some health issues, the retired...
Read more
WWE

Update On Planned Feud Between Roman Reigns And Daniel Bryan

The much-anticipated match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will be taking place at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV according to reports...
Read more
WWE

“I Promise You That’s Not The Last Time We’re Going To See The Undertaker” – Ryback

Former WWE Superstar Ryback recently commented on the Final Farewell of The Undertaker. This past Sunday was the 30th anniversary of The Deadman, who...
Read more
WWE

NXT UK Star Says BT Sport Studios Will Have ‘Indie Hotbed’ Feel When Fans Return

NXT UK and former PROGRESS, Fight Club:PRO Superstar Trent Seven recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The WWE Superstar discussed a number of...
Read more
WWE

Ricky Starks Talks Training and Being Friends with The Undertaker

All Elite Wrestling star Ricky Starks recently appeared on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast. The current member of Taz’s on-screen stable discussed a number of topics during...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC