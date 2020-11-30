Bayley Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer As Her Dream Opponent

Former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley recently appeared on the Table Talk podcast where she discussed a number of things like potential future feuds for her and more.

During the interview, she again discussed how she wanted Hayley Williams from Paramore to perform her entrance at this year’s edition of WrestleMania.

When asked about her dream opponent, the former champion took the name of the WWE Hall Of Famer Lita, mentioning how they have competed in a team before but never had a singles match:

“Lita has always been a dream opponent just because she’s somebody I never been in the ring with. Which is crazy to say now, but we’ve been in a 10-woman tag match before, and this was the night after Evolution. That was so insane,”

Bayley continued by recalling a spot from the 10 women tag team match from 2018 where both her and Lita performed the Twist of Fate simultaneously. The SmackDown star then explained why it’s a dream match for her:

“I want a match against her because she’s the one who helped me realize my dreams. She made me really see women who look different and dress differently can make it in this business and be successful. So, I would love to just pay that back to her, pay that to my 12-year-old self and have that dream match.”

Apart from this, Bayley also talked about things like the accomplishments of her friend Xavier Woods, helping Billie Kay and Peyton Royce when they first moved to USA and more.