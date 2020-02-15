Bayley Says Fans Making Fun Of Her New Look Doesn’t Bother Her

Bayley turned heel in last September and cut off the trademark ponytail that she had for seven years. This marked a major change in her overall character and persona.

Bayley revealed in an interview with The Sun that she receives a lot of criticism from fans about her looks but she doesn’t care.

“I have always taken a lot of flak, fans are always mean to me, what else is new. But who cares?”

Bayley says that a lot of people have told her that they don’t like her haircut and that they want her to get a manager.

“They have been making fun of my hair too but it doesn’t get to me, these guys can make fun of me all they want.”

Bayley also said that she was never the type of fan who would overstep her boundary with her idol. She asked people to not follow her around when they see her outside.

“I don’t like it when they overstep their boundaries, because I was never that sort of fan. If you bump into me at the gym or in a restaurant and you want to say hi, then it’s OK, just don’t follow me,” Bayley said.

Bayley also talked about achieving her dream of finding success in the WWE. She says that she sometimes wonders if this is the same WWE she used to watch as a kid because she is one of the top stars right now.

Bayley added that this has been her dream since she was ten years old, and she tries not to disappoint her. She tries to snap out of it and tells herself that this is her career and she’s doing great as it is. “If I could get a message to that 10-year-old version of me it would be ‘you’re not crazy and it’s going to be OK.”

Bayley is set to defend her SmackDown Women’s title on Super ShowDown against the winner of the number one contender match which will take place next week at SmackDown, between Carmella and Naomi.