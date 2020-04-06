Bayley Sends Message To Paige After WrestleMania Win

Bayley had a message for Paige after retaining her title in a match she booked.

Bayley won a 5-way elimination match at WrestleMania 36 to retain her Smackdown women’s championship. The deck had been stacked against the champion by Paige, who announced Bayley’s WrestleMania challengers on a recent episode of Smackdown.

Following her victory last night, Bayley told WWE.com she has a message for Paige.

“Go get Paige right now, pull her up on the Titantron, go Skype her,” Bayley said backstage. “Go face-time her because that’s the only way she likes to communicate, right? Paige, I don’t care what match she has to make. I thought you (Kayla Braxton) were going to be in the match, where’s Renee Young, huh? It’s an open invitation, I would have whooped you too Kayla, tell Paige that.”

“There’s a lot going on, I had to face 4 other women and there’s only 1 of me, if you didn’t notice, including my best friend. That’s like a hundred people versus me. That’s a lot, it’s a lot of stress, I’ve had a big year.”

“How long have I been champion again? I’ve lost count, there’s so many days,” Bayley continued.

Bayley’s Championship Stats

Bayley’s current reign with the title is at 178 days. It is the longest single-reign in the title’s lineage. Her 318+ combined days with the belt is also a record for the title. Bayley also once held the RAW Women’s Championship for 76 days.

Bayley’s backstage interview can be viewed in the player below: