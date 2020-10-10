Friday, October 9, 2020

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks is official

By Andrew Ravens
WWE announced their WrestleMania match on SmackDown
WWE announced their WrestleMania match on SmackDown. Image Credit: WWE.com

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Hell In A Cell PPV as it will see Bayley vs. Sasha Banks.

Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX saw Banks issue a challenge to Bayley with the SmackDown Women’s Title on the line inside of the Hell in a Cell structure at this event. 

They actually worked a title match on SmackDown, but Bayley used a steel chair to end it as she was disqualified. Thus, while Banks won the match by DQ, Bayley retained the title. Post-match, the issue was made. 

This marks the third Hell in a Cell Match to be added to the card. 

WWE presents the Hell In A Cell pay-per-view event on October 25 in Orlando, Florida at the Amway Center that will air on the WWE Network. Here is the updated card:

Updated WWE Hell In A Cell Card

  • WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso – Hell in a Cell I Quit Match
  • WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton – Hell in a Cell Match
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Sasha Banks – Hell in a Cell Match

The New Day Wins WWE SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Group Split Up

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks Match Set For WWE Hell In A Cell

