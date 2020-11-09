Bayley Wants A Match Against NWA Women’s Champion Serena Deeb

Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has revealed she wants to be first to face current NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb.

Bayley’s comments were in response to a tweet from Australian wrestler Shazza McKenzie. McKenzie had expressed her intentions to make a dream match happen between herself and Deeb once the coronavirus pandemic had ended.

Bayley, however, saw things a little differently from McKenzie. She tweeted the Aussie wrestler with a concise response, replying, “I’m first.”

Deeb was formally a part of WWE in 2010. She was a part of CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society faction. Deeb only competed in a few matches, however, before she returned to the independent scene.

The NWA Women’s Champion addressed the criticism leveled at AEW’s Women’s Division following the Full Gear event.

She shared how AEW’s women’s roster is “really growing” and has so much “potential” before highlighting how AEW’s working relationships with other promotions will “benefit everybody.”

“With people coming in from the outside — when you’re in wrestling, it only helps you to wrestle other people, other women, and other men. It just helps you the more you get in the ring with different people. You become a more well-rounded wrestler. I think with this partnership and different women coming in, and different women going elsewhere, it’s going to benefit everybody. I think the fans are really excited about it, too, and it keeps it very interesting.”

Serena Deeb competed during AEW’s recent Full Gear pay-per-view. She wrestled on the Buy In pre-show against Allysin Kay. Deeb successfully defended her NWA Women’s Championship.