Bayley Would Love To Reignite Feud With Sasha Banks

Current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley has admitted she “loves” the idea of once again feuding with the long-time friend Sasha Banks. Speaking with Sporting News, Bayley opened up about her heel turn and what it would mean to reignite her feud with “The Boss.”

Bayley revealed that she was thrilled when she found out she would be turning heel. She confessed that it was a challenge she was always interested in pursuing. She noted how she felt she could “maybe do even better than the other character.” Once she turned heel, however, Bayley shared it was harder than she expected it to be. With her new gimmick, she suddenly had a lot more to learn that she hadn’t encountered before.

Bayley Vs. “The Boss”

Regarding restarting a feud with Banks, Bayley stated how it’s something she’s “always dreamed about, especially after Takeover five years ago.” According to her, as soon as they got to the back, she was already eager to do it again. She added how Banks is her favorite person to be in the ring with.

“Luckily, throughout my time on ‘”Raw” and “SmackDown,” I’ve been able to share every WrestleMania with her and almost every pay-per-view. We’ve been tag team champions. I’m so grateful that we’re doing stuff together every single year. That’s definitely something I would love to do again before we both retire.”

Bayley successfully retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship the past weekend during WrestleMania 36. She emerged victorious from a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match that featured Lacey Evans, Naomi, Tamina and Sasha Banks.