Becky Lynch Among WWE Stars Name Who Would Be On Their Wrestling Mount Rushmore

On Saturday, the topic of who would be on your Mount Rushmore of wrestling was trending on social media.

WWE’s YouTube channel put out a video that featured various stars being asked who they would put on their Mount Rushmore of wrestling.

The likes of WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Jason Jordan, Shayna Baszler, Seth Rollins, and Liv Morgan gave their take about this topic.

Just like with who is the GOAT (greatest of all-time) in wrestling, it’s an opinionated take as most people have a different list.

Most can agree upon the likes of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and The Rock but typically the fourth name is divided. Here’s the list:

Becky Lynch on Superstars – Brock Lesnar, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and John Cena

Lynch on purest wrestlers – Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kurt Angle.

Seth Rollins – Steve Austin, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Vince McMahon.

Charlotte – Andrade, herself, Kurt Angle, Ric Flair.

Jason Jordan – Kurt Angle, Mr. Perfect, Steve Austin, and Eddie Guerrero.

Shayna Bazler – Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Warrior, Bruno Sammartino, and Steve Austin.

Liv Morgan – herself, Mickie James, Vince McMahon, and Shawn Michaels.

Do you agree with their list?

