Becky Lynch Clarifies Her Belief About WWE Getting Rid Of “Women’s” Label

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch appeared on WWE Backstage this week where she made headlines.

She did so when she spoke about why she thinks “Women’s” should be removed from the women’s division. In fact, she thinks everything associated with it should be removed.

Since then, news came out that WWE officials have reportedly issued an internal memo that says the WWE NXT Women’s Title should be known as the NXT Title moving forward.

Lynch took to her official Twitter account to send out a statement in order to clarify her comments that she made on WWE Backstage. She wrote the following:

“I wasn’t advocating for any changes in title names or anything else (like I’d have the power)—but simply an equal volume of opportunities that are based on skill, and not gender.

The term ‘women’ can limit openings because phrases like, ‘there’s already a women’s match on the show’ is still in wrestling’s historical DNA.

We’re all just Superstars who want our shots and places on the shows if we earn and deserve them. I’d simply love us to get to a place where there’s three ‘women’s matches’ on PPV, or ten… or none if it so happens we’re not serving the audience.”

Lynch will make her next title defense against Asuka at this Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park live on the WWE Network.

